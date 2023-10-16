KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A tip from Bikers Against Predators led to an arrest.

Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan met with the president of Bikers Against Predators on Saturday and learned one of its members, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, had been communicating with a man from Knoxville, which is about 10 minutes southeast of Galesburg.

Deputies reached out to 38-year-old Nicholas Bailey, who cooperated with the investigation. He was later arrested for alleged indecent solicitation of a child charges, the department said.

On Monday, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Bailey. He was released from the Knox County Jail under supervised release.

Bailey’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

The sheriff’s office also said that while it appreciates the support of Bikers Against Predators, it does not encourage vigilante activities, and encourages everyone to contact law enforcement to conduct investigations of any criminal activities.