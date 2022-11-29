BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington, Ill. man was arrested in connection to the battery of a pregnant woman and an unborn child Monday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, Trevor Kelly was arrested for:

Aggravated battery – pregnant person

Battery to an unborn child

Aggravated domestic battery – strangulation

Felony domestic battery

Felony domestic battery – great bodily harm

Felony harassment by telephone

Bloomington officer initially responded to a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive for a trespassing incident at 4:37 a.m. Monday. Officers learned that multiple domestic violence incidents occurred upon arrival. Officers had developed probable cause to arrest Kelly.

At 8:26 a.m. Kelly barricaded himself in an address on Betty Drive. Officers remained in contact with Kelly until he exited the residence and was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington police department at 309-820-8888.