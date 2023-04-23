BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested in connection to an Ohio murder by the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force Friday.

According to a U.S. Marshal’s news release, 35-year-old Martino Giles has been wanted by the Cleveland Ohio Division of Police for homicide since 2015.

Giles allegedly shot and killed his roommate, DeAndre Jackson, in Cleveland, Ohio after a verbal altercation over rent money and a watch. A warrant for Giles’ arrest was issued on Sept. 8, 2015.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was able to close in on Giles and arrested him in apartments located near Clearwater Avenue and Kenneth Drive in Bloomington.

Giles was arrested without incident and remains in custody in Bloomington until he can be extradited back to Cleveland.

Anyone with information on fugitives can contact the U.S. Marshals anonymously online.