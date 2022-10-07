SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Mount Pulaski man has been arrested by Illinois State Police for possession of child pornography.

Donavan J. Frank, 30, was arrested Thursday after an investigation by ISP and the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed that Frank had been distributing child pornography through an online platform.

He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony. The Marshall County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charge.

After his arrest, Frank was transported to the Tazewell County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at

(217) 782-4750.