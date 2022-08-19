Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle man was arrested for possessing child pornography Thursday.

According to a LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office press release, investigators executed a search warrant into a home Thursday and arrested 36-year-old Marcelo Rocha on two counts of possessing child pornography.

Possession of child pornography is a class 2 felony.

Rocha is being held at the LaSalle County Jail. His bond is posted at $100,000.

This investigation was conducted by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Investigators who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. They were assisted by the LaSalle Police Department, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.