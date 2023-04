LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Naplane man on child pornography charges Tuesday.

According to a LaSalle County press release, 31-year-old Kiefer Tunget was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Tunget has been transported to the LaSalle County Jail.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

The Ottawa Police Department and Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau also assisted with this investigation.