BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois man was arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation resulted in Bloomington police issuing a $1 million warrant on him for criminal sexual assault against a minor.

Police arrested 44-year-old Matthew Kiely of Harvard, Ill. on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Kiely’s bond was set at $1 million.

The incident is still under investigation, and those with more information are encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Department Detective Maas by calling 309-434-2534 or by emailing Cmaas@cityblm.org.