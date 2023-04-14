PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man was arrested Thursday on multiple gun and drug charges, according to Peoria police.

According to a police news release, 32-year-old Rico C. Booker was arrested for:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Possession of cannabis

Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver

Unlawful possession of methamphetamines

No FOID

Possession of a weapon by a felon (4 counts)

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Armed violence

Detectives and officers raided a house in the 2400 block of West Howett Street at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. While there, they found four handguns, including one that was stolen, as well as illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman.

Booker has been transported to the Peoria County Jail. He could appear later Friday in Peoria County Circuit Court to be formally charged and to have his bond set.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.