PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun-related charges Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were conducting a traffic stop on 32-year-old Lanerrius L. Williams near Garden Street and Western Avenue at 1:57 a.m. for driving with a revoked license.

A handgun was located after a search of the vehicle.

Williams was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and not having a FOID card.

Williams was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.