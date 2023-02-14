PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple charges Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 30-year-old James L. Wright Jr. was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and other traffic charges, and an active warrant on file.

Officers were initially dispatched to Citylink at approximately 10:53 a.m. Monday on a report of a man being robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Officers located Wright in a matching vehicle and detained him without incident.

Officers located a handgun inside the vehicle.

Wright has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.