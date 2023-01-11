PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple drug and gun-related charges Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Tavier L. Williams was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine/ unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance/unlawful possession with intent to deliver, and armed violence.

Peoria police executed a search warrant on a residence near Westmoreland Avenue and Hayes Street at approximately 5:36 p.m. Tuesday as part of an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Police located four individuals in the residence, who were detained without incident.

During the search, officers located and seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, drug equipment, drug packaging, a handgun, and currency

In addition to Williams, 31-year-old Aaron J. President was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Williams and President have been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.