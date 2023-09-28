HENDERSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Henderson man faces up to 30 years in prison after being charged this week in connection with injuries suffered by a 3-month-old child.

Treyshawn McLaren, 26, was charged by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office with counts of aggravated battery to a child, aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life and safety of a child.

A judge during a detention hearing this week denied the state’s request to hold McLaren pending the outcome of his case. He is now free on a personal recognizance bond. An Oct. 18 preliminary hearing was also scheduled.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 26, deputies were called to the McLaren’s apartment, located at 102 W. Smith St., for an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, medics and deputies began CPR on the baby.

After they were able to stabilize the child, a LifeFlight helicopter transported the child to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

Detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation into the incident and learned the infant was home with McLaren, the child’s father, at the time.

Medical officials at Saint Francis determined the injuries were not accidental but rather from “trauma,” the sheriff’s office said. McLaren was arrested the following day.