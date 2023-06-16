METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Metamora man was found guilty of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor Thursday.

According to a Department of Justice news release, 49-year-old Dana Curtin was found guilty after a three-day trial.

Presented evidence showed that Curtin had spoken to an individual he believed to be an adult offering sex with a minor. When he traveled to meet them, he was intercepted by Federal Law Enforcement Agents when he arrived at the location.

Curtin is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Services.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

This case was investigated by the FBI Springfield field office and Illinois State Police.