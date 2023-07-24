GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to shooting at someone three years ago.

Christopher Babers, 22, entered his plea to aggravated discharge of a firearm in Knox County Circuit Court in connection with the April 30, 2020, incident that occurred on North Pearl Street in Galesburg, said State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

According to court records, police officers found shell casings at the scene and about 30 minutes after the shooting, they arrested Babers in Abingdon. He had been driving a vehicle that matched a description given by witnesses at the scene.

In his case, officers found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat which was still warm to the touch, Karlin said. Also, they found a 9mm bullet in Babers’ pocket.

A forensic science team from the Illinois State Police conducted ballistic analysis and determined that the seized gun was the one used at the crime scene by comparing the recovered cartridges with test shots fired using the seized firearm.

His sentencing hearing is set for October where the minimum sentence he can get is four years in prison. He also must serve at least 85% of whatever term is imposed.

Babers also has a residential burglary and possession of stolen firearm case stemming from an incident in 2022 which is pending. Prosecutors had elected to proceed with the discharge case first and there is no trial date set for the second case.