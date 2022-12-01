PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.

Dawson’s vehicle was located, and he fled police at a high rate of speed when officers attempted to stop his vehicle.

After repeatedly fleeing police, his vehicle eventually stopped near Arrow and Robinhood Drives, where Dawson attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

After a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun and several spent shell casings.

Dawson was arrested for:

Possession of a weapon by a felon

Unlawful use of weapons

No FOID

Aggravated fleeing/eluding

Reckless driving

Driving with a revoked license

Resisting/obstructing

Hit & run

Operating a vehicle with no insurance

Multiple McLean County Warrants

Dawson was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with addition information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.