PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Woodhull man was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month for trying to set up a sexual encounter with a preteen girl.

According to a U.S. States Attorney’s Office news release, 39-year-old Scott Edward Raschke was sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

He was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and a $300,000 special assessment.

At his sentencing hearing, held in U.S. District Court in Peoria, evidence was presented that showed Raschke spent months in an online conversation to arrange to pay for sex with what he thought was an eleven-year-old child.

Instead, he was actually talking to an undercover agent who was posing as a father who wanted to sell his daughter for sex. Raschke eventually traveled to Moline from his Henry County village of Woodhull to meet the girl for sex and to take explicit photos of her.

He was arrested by law enforcement after arriving in Moline.

Charged in June 2021, Raschke pled guilty to the charges in May 2023 and was sentenced on Sept. 21 by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow. The judge also sentenced him to spend the rest of his life on supervised release — the federal version of probation — when he’s released from custody.

Under federal sentencing rules, Raschke must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.