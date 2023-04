PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Marquette Heights man was indicted on two arson charges on Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court records, 26-year-old Christopher Joseph Hairgrove has been indicted for aggravated and residential arson.

The indictment states Hairgrove allegedly set fire to a residence near West Malone and South Ligonier streets in Peoria on March 15.

His arraignment date is set for April 13. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.