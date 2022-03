PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police allege a man traveled 100 miles to burglarize 15 Peoria area stores.

Edmund A. Miera, of Sandwich, was indicted on 15 counts of burglary Tuesday, March 8.

The locations are:

StarCrest Cleaners, 4509 N Sheridan

Basket Case, 610 W Main

StarCrest Cleaners, 3910 W Barring Trace

Cullens Classic Barbershop, 7312 N University

Last Hurrah, 8810 N Knoxville

River City Barbership, 2524 W Farrelly

Eagle Dry Cleaners, 4803 N Rockwood

Barbers at Oak Cliff, 121 E Lake

Hillside, 1745 N Sheridan Rd

Peoria Park District, 6035 N Knoxville

MMC Brokerage, 5901 N Porspect #7B

Bedrock Digital Associates, 5901 N Prospect #7C

Doc Halliday Attorney at Law, 5901 N Prospect #7A

Stonehouse Wealth Management, 5901 N Prospect #7D

Beauty Lounge, 5901 N Prospect #106

The case has been assigned to Judge Kevin W. Lyons. Miera will appear for arraignment on Thursday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Bond has been set at $100,000.