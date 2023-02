DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man was indicted for child pornography Tuesday.

According to court records, 26-year-old Alex Doran was indicted for knowingly photographing a child he should reasonably know was under the age of 13, in a pose that involved the lewd exhibition of the child’s genitals.

The case was assigned to Judge Kevin Lyons.

Doran’s arraignment date is set for Feb. 9.