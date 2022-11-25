PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Glasford man faces 15 to 50 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty last week to production and possession of child pornography, according to a statement Friday.

Benjamin C. Lascelles, 35, pleaded guilty to both charges after the court found that he had video recorded and photographed himself sexually assaulting two children, ages 8 and 6, on multiple occasions in December 2019.

Lascelles is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending sentencing.

He faces statutory penalties including a term of imprisonment between fifteen and fifty years, a fine of up to $500,000, and up to a lifetime term of supervised release. Lascelles’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 23, 2023 in the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria.

The case is a result of the joint investigation by the United States Secret Service, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, and the Canton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna is prosecuting the case.