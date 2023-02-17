PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chillicothe man pleaded guilty Thursday to an arson that occurred at a Planned Parenthood Clinic in Peoria on Jan. 15.

According to a United States Department of Justice press release, Tyler W. Massengill waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to using malicious use of a fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage the Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria.

Massengill was arrested on Jan. 24 and has remained in the custody of the United States Marshals since his arrest.

He faces a minimum sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years imprisonment. The charges could also include a fine of up to $250,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, the Peoria Police Department, the Peoria Fire Department, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all contributed to this investigation.

Massengill will be sentenced on July 6.