BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Jeffrey Bosaw was sentenced to 205 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor.

He must also register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors argued that in November 2020, he attempted to entice a girl he believed to be an 11-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

He was indicted in December 2020. He was released but was taken back into custody when he violated his terms of pre-trial release in February 2021. He remained in the custody of the U.S. marshals since then.

Bosaw was convicted in August 2023. For the enticement of a minor, he faced a minimum of 10 years and possibly up to life imprisonment.