PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced on eight drug and gun counts Tuesday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 48-year-old Harold McGhee was sentenced to 35 years in prison and five years of supervised release for:

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

While executing a search warrant on McGhee’s house in February 2022, officers located 177 grams of crack cocaine, 60 grams of powder cocaine, 442 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of a substance that contained heroin, fentanyl, and Xylazine, $6,770 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

A loaded handgun that was stolen from Indiana was also located.

McGhee admitted the drugs were his, and he received the gun in exchange for heroin in February 2021.

At the time of his arrest, McGhee was on federal supervised release for a 2016 conviction for conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest.

This investigation was conducted by Peoria Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration – Springfield Resident Office, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.