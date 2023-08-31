GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hill Correctional Center inmate was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer in 2022.

William Brown was found guilty of aggravated battery in Knox County Circuit Court after a June 26 bench trial. Evidence at the trial showed he forcibly grabbed and threw the officer to the ground as she was performing her duties on June 19, 2022.

Circuit Judge Andrew Doyle found that due to his prior criminal record which included two convictions for assaulting prison staff, he was eligible for an extended term of 14 years instead of the normal seven-year maximum.

Brown will serve the sentence years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.