SAN JOSE, Ill. (WMBD) — A San Jose man was sentenced to five years in prison on child pornography charges on March 1.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, 42-year-old Joshua Skelton was sentenced for distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Between January and September 2021, Skelton was involved with the receipt, distribution, and trading of child pornography of prepubescent children. The judge found that Skelton distributed and received more than 600 images.

He was arrested in November 2021, and pleaded guilty in September 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.