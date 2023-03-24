PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Glasford man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on two child pornography charges Thursday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 36-year-old Benjamin C. Lascelles was sentenced for possession of and producing child pornography.

This sentence will be served concurrently with the predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault he was previously sentenced for.

Presented evidence showed that Lascelles video recorded and photographed himself sexually assaulting an eight and six-year-old on multiple occasions in December 2019.

In February 2020, a search warrant was executed on Lascelles residence, and 90 images and eight videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were found, including videos of himself engaged in sexual acts with prepubescent minors.

He pleaded guilty in November 2022.

The United States Secret Service, assisted by the Canton Police Department, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.