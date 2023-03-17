A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man was sentenced to nine years in prison on a methamphetamine charge Wednesday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 61-year-old Daniel Villarreal Jr. was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute meth.

At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that Villarreal previously had received multiple deliveries of meth and had distributed it in and around Galesburg.

On the day he was arrested, 13 pounds of meth were found in his apartment.

Villarreal pleaded guilty in October 2022 and has been in custody since his arrest in January 2022.

The Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Macomb Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, investigated this case, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration.