PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine charges Thursday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 24-year-old Keyshawn Banks was sentenced for possessing and intending to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Banks distributed meth in the Peoria area from at least March 2022 to July 2022. Officers had surrounded Banks in his vehicle on his way to a drug sale. He attempted to flee, but struck a house and was taken into custody.

118 grams of methamphetamine was found in the backseat of his car. The methamphetamine was 99% pure.

Banks was indicted in August 2022, and entered a guilty plea in September 2022. His guilty plea was accepted in December 2022.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and Peoria Police Department, assisted by the Illinois State Police Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, investigated the case.