SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The minimum wage will increase for Illinois residents in 2024.

According to an Illinois news release, starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will see a $1 an hour increase from $13 an hour to $14 an hour.

Tipped workers will also see a minimum wage increase to $8.50 an hour, and workers under the age of 18 who work less than 650 hours a year will see their pay increase to $12 an hour.

“Since day one as Governor, I’ve made it my mission to put Springfield back on the side of working families,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “With this new minimum wage increase, we are once again making Illinois a more affordable and equitable place to live for all of our residents.”

This is the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019 and is part of legislation that will have Illinois minimum wage increased to $15 an hour in 2025.

All minimum-wage workers are encouraged to review their pay stubs at the start of next year to make sure they are being paid correctly. Complaints can be filed on the Illinois Department of Labor’s website or by calling the minimum wage toll-free hotline at (800) 478-3998.