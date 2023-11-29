NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Wednesday that the 2023 Illinois Minority Health Conference will be held in Normal at the Illinois State University Bone Student Center on Dec. 4 and 5.

There will be several speakers including keynote speaker Rober Santos, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau and IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, Mayor of Bloomington Mboka Mwilambwe, and Southern Illinois University professor Jeremy Allen.

The conference is designed to share information and knowledge on health disparities and social justice issues, according to an Illinois e-release. It will also help build competencies among healthcare professionals and deep collaborations with service providers to more effectively serve minorities in Illinois.

“Eliminating health disparities in Illinois is one of the key priorities of my administration, and the 2023 Illinois Minority Health Conference is an important step in this process,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We know that to achieve our goal, it is critical we work together and bring in the voices of those in our communities who are on the front lines in this ongoing battle to eliminate the unacceptable health disparities that disproportionately affect our Black and Brown communities.”

