Illinois National Guard assisting with California wildfires

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois National Guard is headed out west to assist firefighters in California.

A team of six soldiers is leaving Saturday to help the growing wildfire situation. National Guard officials said the team prepared for a similar scenario and will put their skills to the test.

Commander Richard Neely said the helicopters are equipped with what they call a “Bambi bucket.”

“Their aircraft is equipped with a water bucket will actually dip water and drop it on fires referred to as a Bambi bucket, which has the capacity of moving 2,000 pounds of water at a time,” said Commander Neely.

Neely said the California government helped Illinois during the pandemic by flying in ventilators. Illinois is returning the favor.

