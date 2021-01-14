Illinois National Guard departs Peoria for D.C. in support of Inaugural mission

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated about 200 Illinois National Guard members to travel to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Of the members activated, roughly 55 are local troops.

These members departed from the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Thursday morning as part of the Inauguration support mission.

The 59th Presidential Inauguration will be held Wednesday, Jan 20.

According to the Associated Press, Secret Service Inauguration security anticipates the possibility of more violence after last week’s mob charged the Capitol. A minimum of 10,000 National Guard troops will be in place by Saturday.

Thursday, 19 Peoria-based troops will depart the 182nd airlift wing in Peoria.

“Today we’re getting ready to fly out to help with the riots in DC. We’re going to help there, what with everything that’s going on and support that mission,” said Technical Sergeant Jacob Moushon.

Moushon said the crews motto is to prepare for every opporunity, and hope they never have to use those skills.

“We’re going in prepared for anything that might come. And hopefully we never have to use the training. That’s our goal: we get trained, we hope to never use it, but if we do have to use our training, we’re prepared to use that,” he said.

Illinois State University Freshman Bridget Wood is an airman with the National Guard. She joined the inaugural mission at the same time she begins her freshman year of college.

“It’s definitely a lot different than what my friends are doing,” Wood said. “With everything going on in our world right now, it would be crazy not to be a little nervous.”

This will be Wood’s second civil disturbance mission in the past year. Although the mission may be nerve-wracking, Wood said this is her opportunity to be part of something bigger than herself.

“I’m very honored to get to go to this historical event,” Wood said. “To be able to be a part of this when there’s so much going on, you know, you get excited to do it, but you also get nervous because you never know exactly what to expect. Just being able to be out with my unit out there and to be able to do what we trained for is really exciting.”