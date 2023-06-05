SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The electric revolution continues strong in Illinois as $12.6 million in grant money will be used towards new EV charging stations for vehicles.

According to an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) press release, the grant will fund 348 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) across 87 locations across Illinois.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast a nation-leading EV ecosystem—from EV manufacturing and tax credits for companies and customers alike to a rapidly-growing EV charging infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

The grant money is part of a Volkswagen settlement from VW falsifying emission tests violating the Clean Air Act.

“Today, I couldn’t be happier to announce that, through our remaining VW Settlement money, we are dispersing $12.6 million to build 348 new fast charging ports up and down the state. This doesn’t just expand access for residents and visitors—it also brings us one step closer towards our mission of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050.”

A list of the new charging areas is listed below.