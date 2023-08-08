CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced about $10 million in grants Tuesday, to help fund mental health services in schools.

According to an Illinois news release, the state is accepting grant applications from schools and agencies to strengthen mental health services for children and adolescents.

The grant money can be used for:

Workforce enhancements,

Developing frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences,

Interventions to assist children suffering from trauma,

training for medical and school staff to expand adolescent mental health resources.

“The last few years have been challenging for all of us and this is especially true for our children,” Pritzker said. “With these new dedicated resources, Illinois will better identify children and young adults who are suffering through mental health challenges and ensure they receive treatment and therapies that work while also addressing disparities in access to mental health treatment.”

The grant application process is being administered by IDPH’s Office of Women’s Health & Family Services.

The money is split between two programs, with $6.9 million going towards Enhancing Post-Covid Recovery Efforts for School-Based Health Needs program and $3 million going towards the Preventing Adverse Childhood Experiences Post-COVID-19 program.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 8.