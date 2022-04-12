PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Road and highway projects around Illinois are expected to be started, continued and completed as the warmer seasons start to get into gear.

“Pinecrest should be done probably mid-summer, I-474 will be done later in the year, and McCluggage is a multi-year project. So, it still has a couple more years to go,” said IDOT Region 3 Engineer Kensil Garnett.

With more orange cones and signs also come workers.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) are partnering together for this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week to keep both drivers and crews safe.

In a press conference on Tuesday, both departments gave out safety tips for drivers.

“Please avoid all distractions. Put your phone down. Obey the signs. They will help you safely navigate work zones and sometimes avoid delays. Please pay special attention to your surroundings. Conditions such as lane shifts or closures can change quickly,” Garnett said.

And, Garnett reminded those behind the wheel to be aware of the laws in work zones.

“Work zone speed regulations are 45 mph. That doesn’t matter if a worker is present or not; you still have to go 45 in that zone. You might not be able to see the worker, you might not be able to see the trooper up ahead. You don’t know what’s going on. So, you need to be slowing down,” said ISP Trooper Haylie Polstina.

ISP will be patrolling construction sites and giving out fines for those that don’t slow down or give room to those on the side of the road.

“This is something that we’re really trying to bring awareness to because this needs to stop. Everyone needs to go home to their family safely,” said Polstina.