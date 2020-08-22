Illinois officials hope testing can control virus on campus

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois officials expect confirmed cases of the coronavirus to rise as classes begin Monday in Champaign-Urbana.

They hope routine testing and other precautions can ultimately keep the spread of the virus under control on campus. Models developed by the university predict a few hundred confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases during the first few weeks of fall courses, officials said in a statement this week. Saliva testing developed at the school has already been used to test 60,000 staff and students since July.

The modeling developed by the university suggests that testing and other precautions can lead to a dropoff in new confirmed cases after an initial jump.

