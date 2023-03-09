SPRINGFIELD (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent in January.

This is in addition to nonfarm payrolls increasing by +14,300, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In January, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include: Government (+7,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+6,300), and Educational and Health Services (+1,900).

The industry sectors with monthly payroll declines include: Information (-900), Professional and Business Services (-900), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-500), and Other Services (-500).

Today’s data is an encouraging start to the new year as Illinois’ recovery continues to trend in the right direction statewide. IDES remains committed to assisting jobseekers and employers with the resources they need to find new, expanded opportunities to participate in the state’s labor market. Deputy Governor Andy Manar

The state’s unemployment rate was +1.1 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for January, which was 3.4 percent, down -0.1 percentage point from the previous month.