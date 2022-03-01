PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois politicians reacted to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and acknowledged how Biden’s first year as President has affected and will continue to affect Illinois.

In a Zoom conference with democratic Senator Dick Durbin, he mentioned items that will greatly impact Illinois:

American Rescue Plan – $14 billion to Illinois and an additional $6 billion for Illinois counties and cities

American Rescue Plan – $15 billion for vaccine distribution, $4.5 million to Heartland Health Services in Peoria (40,000 COVID tests)

Infrastructure Bill – $7.5 billion for electric car charging stations across America, $149 million for Illinois car charging stations, $17 billion for Illinois infrastructure

IBEW located in Bartonville partnering with local high schools and colleges to add electric car charging stations

Sen. Durbin also mentioned the war in Ukraine. He said his mother was Lithuanian and all the citizens in the Baltic States are worried that Putin will invade their areas next.

Sen. Durbin wrote a letter to President Biden asking for an extension on Ukrainian visas until the war is over. He hopes for a response soon.

Recently passed in both the house and the senate, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos discussed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Harassment Act.

The bill will free survivors from forced arbitration agreements and allow them to seek justice in the judicial system. It will void forced arbitration clauses in the case of sexual assault and harassment in the agreements.

Bustos said for employment contracts, more than 60 million Americans would be impacted. She said that estimate grows exponentially when considering other contracts and terms and conditions where forced arbitration clauses are typically found, such as in nursing homes, property leases, ride-share apps, movers, handyman services, and more.

President Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law in the coming days.