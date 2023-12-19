CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois underwent its 10th straight year of population decline, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.

An Illinois Policy Institute news release states that this year, roughly 83,839 people left the state, or one for every 6 minutes and 16 seconds.

However, population outmigration has slowed to pre-pandemic trends after two years of record outmigration.

“Despite seeing a decline from the record-high losses in 2021 and 2022, this is not a major victory for Illinois,” said Bryce Hill, director of fiscal and economic research at the Illinois Policy Institute.

He continued, “The Census Bureau has estimated population decline in Illinois for the 10th consecutive year, driven almost entirely by domestic outmigration. As the state’s population ages, domestic migration will play an even larger role in population growth.”

Illinois had the 3rd-largest population loss this year behind only New York and California. Among Illinois’ neighboring states, it is the only one to suffer population loss.