Illinois public schools report card shows Unit 5 schools are improving

NORMAL, Ill. — Schools in the Unit 5 School District are getting better and better. That’s according to the Illinois School Report Card that was released Wednesday afternoon.

In the 2017-2018 school year, Unit 5 had 4 schools in the underperforming category.

Searching for ways to improve the following year, Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel says the district changed the way they do things.

“We started listening to what’s happening in each building,” said Daniel. “Each building is specifically targeting what they need to do. I’m amazed by what we are doing to address low underperforming students, but we still need to do more.”

For the 2018-2019 school year the school district improved drastically leaving only one school in the underperforming school category.

It should be noted that the district has no schools in the lowest performing category.