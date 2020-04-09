Illinois public universities seek additional federal aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) —The harsh realities of COVID-19 on the state’s economy are causing public universities to seek additional aid.

Eric Jome, Illinois State University’s spokesman, said presidents of the state’s public universities signed and expressed this need in a letter sent to Illinois’ congressional delegation asking for an additional $47 billion in emergency funding.

“It was just really to stress the need for continued federal aid to higher education especially during this pandemic time,” Jome said.

At the end of March, Congress passed the historic $2 trillion package, the CARES Act, which allocates around $14 billion to higher education institutions. Jome said about $140 million of that goes to Illinois universities.

A portion of the letter reads:

“These institutional funds are welcome, but they do not cover the expenses and revenue losses we have incurred to date, which we estimate at approximately $224 million, let alone the additional costs and losses we expect in the coming weeks and months. Accordingly, we support the request made by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities that Congress provide an additional $47 billion in emergency funding for students and institutions of higher education.”

Jome also said the funds from the CARES Act will not be enough to cover certain expenses at ISU going forward.

“Upping our capacity for online learning and Zoom licenses expansion of that and other sorts of resources,” Jome said. “We also had several programs and events canceled, [as well as the addition of] overtime personnel hours.”

He also said the university spent around $15 million returning room and board costs back to students’ accounts. However, he said he believes Congress will continue to be supportive.

“This isn’t going to be a short term project and I think lawmakers are very well aware of that,” Jome said. “I think they are looking forward in this process just the same way the higher ed institutions are.”

Jome said university leaders are also keeping track of all their expenses and even plan to seek reimbursements through organizations like FEMA.