CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois will soon receive 13 community-based hubs offering training and job placement services for clean energy careers

An Illinois e-News release confirms the money will be part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

“It’s been our priority since day one that as Illinois moves into the clean energy future, we make sure to continue to build strong career paths for those breaking into this growing industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Investing in these workforce hubs is a cornerstone of that commitment, working in collaboration with educational institutions and businesses to build on our successes as we move towards a greener and more equitable state.”

Peoria will be one of the recipients of a CEJA Workforce Hub that provide training and an Energy Transition Navigators Program that provide outreach and recruitment for potential employees.

The program will make use Barrier Reduction Program funding, which hopes to reduce barriers for underrepresented populations that can range from transportation to childcare, or supplies.

“As we build a clean energy economy, we must put equity and inclusion at the forefront,” said Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Westchester). “This grant opportunity is not just about funding training programs; it’s going to directly affect communities all across Illinois where these jobs are most needed and provide important resources for our working families.”

The new programs will help move Illinois to a 100% carbon-free future. A list of locations can be found below.