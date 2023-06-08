CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Evan Terhune’s parents made a truly selfless decision when they chose to donate their son’s organs when he passed at the age of 20.

Three lives were saved from Terhune’s organs. Now, one of those recipients in Illinois will get to thank the parents in person.

63-year-old Kenneth Billington of Canton was circling the drain before he received lifesaving transplants of Evan’s heart and liver in the midst of the COVID pandemic at NW Memorial Hospital.

“When Evan was here, everyone agreed – he had a good heart. And he was such a funny guy – he loved to make people laugh,” said Evan’s mother, Tracy Sperry.

Billington has been living with Evan’s heart for three years.

“It’s a good, strong heart. I feel great. And my wife swears that I’m definitely funnier these days than I used to be,” he said.

On Saturday, Evan’s parents Jerry Terhune and Tracy Sperry will travel over 320 miles from Indiana to meet Billington face to face, to hear their son’s heartbeat.

“I want them to meet my wife of more than 45 years, my grown children, and my grandchild and great-grandchild,” Billington added. “I’m here with them and for them because of Evan’s gifts and his parents’ decision to save lives through organ donation.”

This is a rare occurrence. Less than 30 meetings are coordinated by the Indiana Donor Network annually.

“It’s going to be a powerful moment for us all,” Sperry said.