Illinois Red Cross hosts 15th annual Rock n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive

The 15th annual “Rock n Roll Up Your Sleeve” blood drive attracted more than 95 donors Wednesday at the Par-a-Dice hotel ballroom. Students from East Peoria High School dedicated their summer to volunteer.

One senior said the blood drive isn’t just about helping people in the community, but them as well.

“It’s been amazing people signing up, but it’s always great for more people to help out. You’re helping around with the severe blood shortage going on, and you’re helping me because doing this makes me eligible for a scholarship,” said East Peoria High School senior Lanie Campbell.

All students that volunteered Wednesday were elgible.



“It’s for helping a summer blood drive that I’ll get put into a raffle with Red Cross [for,] and then my school gives one of the students that go above and beyond to help out the area [the scholarship,]” said Campbell.