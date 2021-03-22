Illinois Redistricting Subcommittee seeking public input

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Senate Redistricting Committee held a West Central Illinois Redistricting hearing in the Peoria Civic Center Monday, March 22.

Illinois State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-46) leads the committee and said this process takes place every 10 years.

“We take census data and information, and we draw new districts based on population shifts,” Koehler said. “We know as far as states go, Illinois has lost some population, so we will probably lose a district.”

Koehler does not believe the districts will change much locally but said central Illinois has seen some population loss, which will affect the redistricting.

The Committee will continue to collect public testimony to see what Illinois residents would like to see with the redistricting. Koehler said the redistricting map should be set by June 30.

More information is available at the Illinois Senate Redistricting Committee’s website.