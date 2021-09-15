Illinois region 5 out of ICU beds but not affecting local hospital capacities yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois Region 5 has no available ICU beds but it’s not affecting Unity Point Health’s capacity yet.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported all 88 ICU beds are being used in Illinois Region 5 with 212 ventilators available out of 261.

Region 5 includes Edwards, Wabash, Wayne, and White Counties. Despite zero available ICU beds the Chief Medical Officer at Unity Point Health, Dr. Samer Sader said it’s not affecting them here locally.

In a statement to WMBD, Dr. Samer Sader said, “As of right now, Unity Point Health- central Illinois hospitals are not directly impacted by ICU bed shortages in region 5.”

However, he said if patients do need to be transferred here, they will accept patients when they can. He said this includes those who are being treated for COVID-19 and a variety of other conditions.

“As always, our hospitals will work through transfers as they come in from other hospitals, depending on bed and staffing capacities, as well as the level of care needed,” said Dr. Sader.