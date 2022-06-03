CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday night, all six of Illinois’ Republican gubernatorial candidates faced off on one stage. The debate was a first for the group. The night was filled with a mix of mudslinging–primarily directed at frontrunner candidate Richard Irvin–and candidates’ plans if they were to become governor of the state.

WLS in Chicago hosted the hour-long Republican debate. State Senator Darren Bailey, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, businessman Gary Rabine, former State Senator Paul Schimpf and attorney Max Solomon attended in person. Businessman Jesse Sullivan participated via Zoom after testing positive for COVID-19.



Some of the night’s topics included mass shootings, school safety, community violence, taxes, COVID-19 mandates, LGBTQ+ education in public schools and abortion policies. Here are some of the topic excerpts:

Moderator: What is the one thing you will do to solve the mass shooting crisis?

Bailey: “I see young people crying out for help and sometimes they go ignored by family, by our education system, by our civic groups. We must offer the mental health solutions and help these people to be able to get help and to be able to function in life. And I think that’s the only solution we have.”

Irvin: “What we have to do is look at common sense. We’ve got to focus on safety, and we’ve got to focus on responsibility. You know making sure that we keep these guns–these weapons–these guns out of the hands of criminals and keep these guns out of the hands of people with mental illnesses.”

Rabine: “If we don’t hold people accountable, we can’t expect a lot out of them. If we don’t arrest people that are doing crimes, small or large, that’s a problem. They’re not going to be–they’re not held accountable. If we don’t put people in jail that deserve to be put in jail, there’s no accountability. We’re going to have a lot of problems.”

Schimpf: “Leaders need to listen. And we have to do something about mental health. It is a huge issue. We also have to make our schools safer. But most importantly, we have to have a governor who is going to hold himself accountable who will say ‘enough is enough.’ And one of the things that I will do as your governor is unless I have significantly reduced violence in Illinois, you will not see me run for re-election.”

Solomon: “As your governor, the first thing I will do is make sure that all our schools K through 12 are secured by armed guards. If we can protect our banks, if we can protect our Hollywood stars, we need to be able to protect our vulnerable ones, including the kids. As governor, I will make sure that every school is secure and then, talk about safety and public safety, increase the budget for public safety to make sure that we take this matter seriously.”

Sullivan: “When I’m governor, I am going to crack down on crime again. You know the Democrats use every excuse–every crisis to step in and try to say gun control is the answer. Well, the real problem is the liberal agenda. The liberal agenda that has been taking God and faith values out of our society. The liberal agenda that has been devaluing families and removing fathers in two-parent households as the answer to the solution.”

Moderator: What will you do to reduce the weight of these taxes on Illinois residents?

Schimpf: “We have a predatory government in Illinois and the way we do something about that is to end predatory practices. The most predatory practice is charging tax on tax. We are proposing a constitutional amendment that will put an end to that predatory practice. We also have to do something about property taxes.”

Solomon: “CPR for Illinois: constitutional pension reform. We have to ask, what are we spending our tax money on? Why is Illinois so high in taxes? The answer: we are in debt. We are in debt up to our eyeballs. And what are we trying to pay off? The pension.”

Sullivan: “I am the only candidate in this race that has signed a taxpayer protection pledge that says I refuse to raise taxes on the people of Illinois. No other candidate has done that and you have to ask ‘why?’ Do they plan on raising taxes on the people of Illinois? We do not have a revenue problem in this state. We have a spending problem. So I’m going to reduce the budget by $10 billion by doing pension reform, by actually consolidating more units of government than any state in the nation.”

Bailey: “A zero-based budget starting at ground zero. Rebuilding, getting the fat out of our budget. Friends, I’ve seen it for four years. The waste in our budget is immense and it’s going to lead to a restoration when we weed it out and rebuild the budget so that you understand it.”

Irvin: “We can reduce property taxes every single year, just as I’ve done as mayor of Aurora…We did it by reducing duplications–getting rid of duplication of services. We did it by doing a decrement in every single department in the city of Aurora and did more with less. We did it by economic development.”

Rabine: “Forget about holding taxes or vetoing taxes. We need to crush property taxes. I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. We need to crush property taxes to be the average of the country.”

Moderator: With the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade sending the issue back to the states, what changes would you pursue as governor and under what cases would you support a women’s right to get an abortion?

Irvin: “I’m pro life. But as a lawyer and as a former prosecutor, I think it’s irresponsible to comment and hypothesize on leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision that hasn’t even come down yet. [Candidate interruption: ‘What would you do though? We’re not asking your opinion on that.’] Once we get the final draft then let’s talk about it… J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that allows a teenager to walk into an abortion clinic–12, 13, 14, 15 to get an abortion without their parent being notified. We would reinstate that immediately.”

Rabine: “I’m unapologetically pro life. I’m really a champion of adoption…I want to make adoption so much easier than it is today in Illinois, number one. I also want to bring back parental notification. It’s crazy. It’s crazy that a young girl, pregnant, confused and dazed might, you know, be able to go to an abortion clinic and get an abortion without her parents understanding what’s going on. Afterbirth abortions as well, it’s got to stop.”

Schimpf: “I am pro life. I have a voting record to back that statement up. You don’t have to guess about it. Right now in Illinois, a pre-born child can be aborted up until live birth for any reason, no matter how heinous, like gender selection and it’s paid for by the taxpayers. That is radical. That is extreme. And when I’m governor, I will sign any legislation that moves us closer to the mainstream on this issue.”

Solomon: “I am unapologetically and uncompromisingly pro life. I actually believe that every life has a purpose regardless of how they’re conceived. Therefore, it’s my prayer that Roe v. Wade be overturned. And as governor of the State of Illinois, when Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will make sure two things: not a single dollar, not a single cent of taxpayer’s money would go towards abortion or the funding of any organization that supports abortion. And number two, it would be my priority to make sure that Illinois is an abortion-free state.”

Sullivan: “When I’m governor, I will be the most pro life governor in the history of the State of Illinois… We in Illinois have gotten used to being taxed to death. Well now, we are being taxed to murder unborn children. And that is wrong and I will fight back against it.”

Bailey: “Day one agenda, we must end taxpayer-funded abortions. There’s no reason that our tax dollars should be funding over 50,000 abortions each year. Something that I learned from immersing myself in the churches here in the south side and the west side of Chicago is the idea of making abortion unnecessary. Giving true options and support to pregnant women and that’s through civic groups, churches and religious organizations, and making sure that we make it easier–much easier to adopt here in Illinois.”

On June 28, Illinois voters will head to the polls to select their party nominees for the primary election.