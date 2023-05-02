SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Republicans are reacting after the “ComEd Four” were found guilty Tuesday.

They were on trial for multiple charges, including bribery conspiracy.

Representative Ryan Spain issued the following statement:

“This verdict is an indictment of the culture of corruption which existed for decades in the Illinois House. Our laws fall far too short of our expectations for ethical behavior by Illinois politicians. Illinois Democrats have failed to create the reforms needed to make good for their past bad behavior.”

State Representative Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) issued the following statement:

“Today’s verdict is an indictment of the culture of corruption that ran rampant during the decades-long reign of former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan. The indicted former Speaker set up and controlled an organization that looked like a mob chart of political insiders, lobbyists who had previously served as legislators or Madigan staffers, and precinct captains on the take for ghost payroll jobs.

“The Democratic supermajority in Springfield has had years to clean up their act, but unfortunately, not much has changed. I am hopeful that today’s verdict will serve as a wake-up call to those in power. It’s long past time to pass real ethics reform to empower our Legislative Inspector General to root out corruption and finally put an end to the crooked politics that left Illinois open to ridicule. We must act now to restore the people’s trust in our state government.”

State Representative Bill Hauter (R-Morton) released the following statement:

“Opponents of ethics reform have nowhere left to hide after this latest embarrassing round of convictions. Illinoisans have had to endure too many scandals and too much corruption for too long. We cannot delay real ethics reform any longer.”

State Representative Dennis Tipsword (R-Metamora) released the following statement:

“Today’s verdict is only the beginning. The man who used to lead the House of Representatives will soon himself go to trial for crimes usually reserved for mob bosses and gangsters. The families we represent have a right to fair and honest representation and anything less is completely unacceptable… As Representatives we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard. To stop corruption in Illinois we need to pass stronger ethics reform… now. Without action by the General Assembly, corruption will continue to thrive in state government.”

This story will be updated.