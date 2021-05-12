Illinois Republicans respond to Cheney ousted from GOP leadership

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Republicans are responding to the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP leadership on Wednesday, May 12.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) issued similar statements:

“I am grateful for Congresswoman Cheney’s leadership as Conference Chair. Under the Biden Administration and Democrat-controlled Washington, we have a crisis at our southern border, skyrocketing gas prices, and April jobs report that shows a lackluster recovery. I am committed to addressing these challenges and look forward to working to unite Republicans throughout Illinois and the country to fire Speaker Pelosi and take back the House in 2022.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) came to Cheney’s defense for telling the truth.

What happened today was sad. Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is the election was not stolen. 74 million voters were not disenfranchised, they were just outnumbered…. Look I stand with Liz, I’m proud of her, there’s a lot of people that are proud of her for what she’s done, and a lot of people feel threatened by her and that’s their decision. Going forward I think she’s going to be a great leader for this country and this party.”

Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, has been unwilling to back down from her criticism of the former president. Many suspect it’s the reason behind her removal from leadership.

The previous evening, Cheney gave a fiery speech to a mainly empty room, and said she refuses to go along with the former president’s lies about a stolen election.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” Cheney said. “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

There are no plans to replace Cheney immediately, but Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been endorsed by former President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).