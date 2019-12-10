Illinois Republicans to meet in Peoria for 2020 convention

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Civic Center will play host to Republicans from around Illinois in 2020.

The ILGOP State Convention will run from June 11-13 after a unanimous vote from the Site Selection Committee Tuesday. Peoria last hosted the event in 2016.

“We look forward to showcasing this beautiful Illinois River city again as Illinois Republicans gather to organize, network, and nominate our delegates to the 2020 Republican National Convention,” said ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider.

The Republican National Convention will be August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.